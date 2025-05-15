Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 2240 - Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act

The House has passed H.R. 2240 - Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Tim Moore.

The vote was 403-11.

Here is a short summary of a April 28, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 2240 - Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act Summary



The bill known as the "Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act" aims to enhance the safety and well-being of law enforcement officers in the United States by regulating data collection, reporting, and analysis related to violent incidents involving these officers.





Key Provisions









Reporting on Attacks:



The Attorney General is required to compile and submit a report within 270 days after enactment. This report will include detailed information on incidents where offenders intentionally target law enforcement officers, the nature of the attacks, responses from federal, state, and local agencies, and recommendations for improvements.



Aggression Reporting:



A separate report will focus on implementing a new category in the Uniform Crime Reporting System to capture data on aggressive behaviors towards law enforcement officers that do not meet the standard of other categorized crimes. It will analyze potential engagement strategies with law enforcement for accurate reporting.



Mental Health and Wellness:



Another report will assess the mental health impacts on law enforcement officers due to encounters with violence and aggression. It will evaluate resources available for mental health support and the necessity of mental health screenings in law enforcement agencies.







Consultation with Stakeholders





When preparing these reports, the Attorney General and associated directors are tasked with consulting various stakeholders, including:







Federal, State, Tribal, and local law enforcement agencies



Nongovernmental organizations and other relevant entities







Objective





The overarching goal of this legislation is to better understand the circumstances surrounding violent attacks against law enforcement, improve data collection practices, and promote the mental health and safety of law enforcement officers, thus enabling federal and local agencies to develop better strategies to safeguard those who serve in law enforcement roles.





Implementation Timeline





All required reports are mandated to be submitted to the appropriate congressional committees within 270 days from when the bill is enacted into law.





