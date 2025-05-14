Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 2215 - Salem Maritime National Historical Park Redesignation and Boundary Study Act

The House has passed H.R. 2215 - Salem Maritime National Historical Park Redesignation and Boundary Study Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Seth Moulton.

The vote was 382-31.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 2215 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a March 18, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 2215 - Salem Maritime National Historical Park Redesignation and Boundary Study Act Summary



This bill, known as the Salem Maritime National Historical Park Redesignation and Boundary Study Act, proposes two main actions regarding the Salem Maritime National Historic Site in Massachusetts.





Redesignation





The first action is to officially change the name of the Salem Maritime National Historic Site to the



Salem Maritime National Historical Park



. This renaming would ensure that any references in legal documents, maps, or regulations would reflect the new name.





Boundary Study





The second action involves conducting a boundary study. This study, mandated by the bill, would be carried out by the Secretary of the Interior. The purpose of the study is to:







Evaluate the suitability and feasibility of including additional sites and resources associated with maritime history, coastal defenses, and military history in the Salem Maritime National Historical Park.







The study area for this evaluation is defined as Salem, Massachusetts, and its surrounding vicinity, including the Salem Armory Visitor Center building and the adjacent Salem Armory Park.





Reporting Requirements





Within three years of the availability of funds to conduct the study, the Secretary of the Interior will be required to submit a report to both the Committee on Natural Resources in the House of Representatives and the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in the Senate. This report will include:







The results of the boundary study



Any findings, conclusions, and recommendations made by the Secretary







Definitions





The bill includes specific definitions for the terms used, clarifying that:







The



Secretary



refers to the Secretary of the Interior.



The



study area



includes Salem, Massachusetts, and its nearby locations relevant to the proposed changes.







Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

