Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 2096 - Protecting Our Nation’s Capital Emergency Act

The House has passed H.R. 2096 - Protecting Our Nation’s Capital Emergency Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Andrew R. Garbarino.

The vote was 235-178.

Here is a short summary of a June 4, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 2096 - Protecting Our Nation’s Capital Emergency Act Summary



This bill, known as the Protecting Our Nation’s Capital Emergency Act, aims to make specific changes to how law enforcement personnel in the District of Columbia are treated regarding their disciplinary matters and legal claims. The key provisions of the bill are as follows:





Restoration of Collective Bargaining Rights





The bill proposes to restore the right of law enforcement officers in the District of Columbia to negotiate disciplinary matters through collective bargaining. This means that police unions and officers would be able to discuss and agree on terms related to discipline, including procedures and consequences for misconduct. The change would undo previous amendments made by a 2022 law that removed this capacity for collective negotiation.





Restoration of Statute of Limitations





Additionally, the bill seeks to restore the statute of limitations for bringing claims against members or civilian employees of the Metropolitan Police Department. This refers to the time period during which individuals can legally initiate disciplinary actions against police personnel for misconduct. By repealing certain provisions of the 2022 law that changed this time frame, the bill aims to revert to previous rules, allowing for claims to be brought within the original set time limits.





Overall Impact





With these provisions, the bill intends to enhance the rights of law enforcement officers in Washington, D.C., making it easier for them to engage in negotiations regarding their discipline and reinstating previously established legal timeframes for filing claims against police personnel. The bill is positioned within the larger context of ongoing discussions and reforms surrounding law enforcement practices in the United States.





