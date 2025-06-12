Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 2056 - District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 2056 - District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Clay Higgins.

The vote was 224-194.

Here is a short summary of a June 3, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 2056 - District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act of 2025 Summary



The District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act of 2025 aims to require the District of Columbia (D.C.) to conform its laws and practices regarding immigration to those established at the federal level. Below is a summary of the key provisions of the bill:





Short Title





The bill is officially known as the "District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act of 2025."





Prohibition on Sanctuary Policies





The bill prohibits D.C. from operating as a "sanctuary jurisdiction," which typically means a local government does not fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. It highlights two main areas where D.C. is required to comply with federal laws:









Information Sharing:



D.C. cannot have any laws or policies that prevent its agencies from sharing information about individuals' citizenship or immigration status with federal, state, or local authorities.



Detainer Requests:



D.C. must comply with requests from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain or notify authorities about individuals in custody, who are subject to federal immigration enforcement.







Exceptions to Compliance





The legislation includes specific exceptions where D.C. is not required to share information or comply with detainer requests. This exception applies if:







An individual comes forward as a victim or witness to a crime. Under these circumstances, D.C. officials can refrain from sharing the individual's information regarding their immigration status with federal authorities.







Implications of Compliance





By implementing this bill, D.C. would have to align its local policies and practices with federal immigration laws, which would enhance cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts while maintaining protections for vulnerable individuals coming forward in criminal cases.





Compliance and Enforcement





The bill does not specify penalties for non-compliance for the District of Columbia, but it underscores the expectation that local laws will not hinder federal immigration enforcement.





