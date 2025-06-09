Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 2035 - American Cargo for American Ships Act

The House has passed H.R. 2035 - American Cargo for American Ships Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Salud O. Carbajal.

The vote was 373-14.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades

Here is a short summary of a June 6, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 2035 - American Cargo for American Ships Act Summary



The American Cargo for American Ships Act is a proposed piece of legislation that seeks to modify existing regulations regarding the transportation of cargoes procured or financed by the United States government through the Department of Transportation. The primary focus of this bill is to ensure that all cargoes related to governmental activities are shipped using privately-owned commercial vessels that are registered in the United States. Below are the key provisions of the bill:





Key Provisions









Specific Use of U.S. Vessels:



The bill mandates that when the Department of Transportation is involved in procuring or financing the transportation of goods, it must ensure that 100% of the gross tonnage of these cargoes (which can include dry bulk carriers, dry cargo liners, and tankers) is shipped using American-owned commercial vessels.



Fair and Reasonable Rates:



The use of U.S. vessels is contingent upon these ships being available at fair and reasonable rates. This means that the government must find U.S. vessels that can offer competitive pricing compared to other options.



Geographic Considerations:



The bill aims to ensure that commercial vessels from different geographic areas in the United States have fair opportunities to participate in transporting the cargoes funded by the government.







Exceptions





The bill offers an exception if the Secretary of Transportation determines that no capable U.S. vessels are available to handle the cargo. In this case, alternative arrangements can be made.





Intent and Purpose





The intent behind the American Cargo for American Ships Act is to bolster the economy by supporting U.S. shipping industries and ensuring that government contracts benefit domestic companies. By emphasizing the use of American vessels, the legislation aims to enhance national maritime capabilities and potentially protect jobs within the shipping sector.





Impact on Stakeholders





This proposed legislation affects various stakeholders, including shipping companies, government agencies, and potentially consumers who may see changes in shipping logistics or costs associated with government contracts.





Relevant Companies









SEAS



(SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.) - SeaWorld may be indirectly affected due to potential changes in logistics if they are involved in transporting goods for government contracts.



ULCC



(United Maritime Corporation) - As a shipping company, United Maritime could see a direct impact from increased demand for U.S.-based shipping services under this bill.



TDW



(Tidewater Inc.) - Tidewater, which operates in the offshore service industry, may experience a shift in cargo transport operations aligned with the bill's stipulations.





This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text.

Representative Salud O. Carbajal Net Worth

Representative Salud O. Carbajal is worth $973.5K, as of June 9th, 2025. This is the 279th highest net worth in Congress.

Carbajal has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets.

You can track Representative Salud O. Carbajal's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carbajal.

