Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1998 - Sanction Sea Pirates Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 1998 - Sanction Sea Pirates Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Jonathan L. Jackson.

The vote was 392-14.

Here is a short summary of a March 10, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1998 - Sanction Sea Pirates Act of 2025 Summary



The Sanction Sea Pirates Act of 2025 aims to address the issue of piracy by imposing sanctions on individuals and entities engaged in such activities. Here is an overview of the key elements of the bill:





Purpose of the Legislation





The bill seeks to combat piracy, specifically targeting incidents that have increased off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden. It recognizes the rising threat posed by pirates and the associated risks to global shipping.





Key Findings







The bill highlights past instances of piracy off the Somali coast, noting significant attacks and hostage situations.



While piracy rates declined for some years, there has been a notable resurgence from 2023 onward.



Attacks have not only endangered crews but have also impacted global shipping markets.







Congressional Intent





It expresses the desire for the United States to:







Actively work to stop piracy worldwide.



Impose sanctions on individuals and organizations identified as engaging in piracy.



Collaborate with international allies to combat piracy effectively.







Sanctions Overview





The President is required to impose sanctions against any foreign person determined to be knowingly engaging in piracy. The specific sanctions include:





Asset Blocking





The ability to block and prohibit all transactions involving the property of identified individuals if they are based in the U.S. or come within U.S. jurisdiction.





Visa Restrictions







Foreign individuals identified as participating in piracy will be deemed inadmissible to the U.S.



Their existing visas will be revoked automatically, and they will be ineligible for future visas.







Exceptions to Sanctions





Some exceptions to the sanctions are provided, which include:







Compliance with international obligations, such as treaties involving the United Nations.



Transactions involving humanitarian assistance, such as the provision of food, medicine, and related services.



Activities related to U.S. intelligence, law enforcement, or national security.







Implementation and Penalties





The bill empowers the President to enforce these sanctions fully and establishes penalties for violations related to the sanctions.





Judicial Review





In cases where sanctions are based on classified information, such information may be handled confidentially in court proceedings.





Waiver Provision





The President has the authority to waive sanctions if deemed necessary for national security, following notification to Congress.





Definitions





The bill provides clear definitions for terms such as "foreign person," "U.S. person," and "piracy," aligning the legislation with existing legal frameworks.





