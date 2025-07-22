Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1917 - Great Lakes Mass Marking Program Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 1917 - Great Lakes Mass Marking Program Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Debbie Dingell.

The vote was 360-57.

Here is a short summary of a July 21, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1917 - Great Lakes Mass Marking Program Act of 2025 Summary



The Great Lakes Mass Marking Program Act of 2025 aims to establish a comprehensive program for mass marking hatchery-produced fish in the Great Lakes to enhance fisheries management and ecological health. The bill recognizes changes in the Great Lakes ecosystem due to invasive species, food web alterations, and declining prey species, highlighting the need for a science-based approach to manage fish populations effectively.





Key Components of the Bill









Purpose:



The primary goal of the program is to assess hatchery operations, track fish populations, and support management actions to enhance the availability and health of native fish species in the Great Lakes.









Collaboration:



The program will involve cooperation among various stakeholders, including federal, state, and tribal fish management agencies, as well as the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.









Implementation:



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will lead the program, which includes the purchase of necessary equipment, recruitment of personnel, and data collection to evaluate the effectiveness of hatchery practices and fishery management strategies.







Specific Actions Authorized





The Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is empowered to:







Acquire equipment, fish tags, and supplies necessary for tagging operations and data management.







Hire additional staff as required to manage the program effectively.







Ensure that the data collected from the tagging efforts is accessible to relevant fish management agencies to facilitate better decision-making and fishery management.







Funding





The bill authorizes an appropriation of $2.7 million annually for fiscal years 2026 through 2030 to support the implementation of the Great Lakes Mass Marking Program.





Environmental and Economic Importance





The Great Lakes are a vital resource, providing significant economic benefits estimated at over $7 billion, and supporting recreational and commercial fishing. The bill emphasizes the importance of proper fish management to protect these resources while ensuring a balanced ecosystem.





Data Utilization





The bill mandates that data generated through the mass marking program be used to:







Improve understanding of fishery management actions.







Support the recovery of native fish species.







Enhance the economic status of recreational and commercial fisheries.







Evaluate environmental restoration efforts in the Great Lakes.







Conclusion





Overall, the Great Lakes Mass Marking Program Act of 2025 aims to create an effective framework for managing fish populations in the Great Lakes through collaborative efforts and science-based strategies.





