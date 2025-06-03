Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1804 - 7(a) Loan Agent Oversight Act

The House has passed H.R. 1804 - 7(a) Loan Agent Oversight Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Daniel Meuser.

The vote was 405-3.

The vote was 405-3.

Here is a short summary of a March 24, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1804 - 7(a) Loan Agent Oversight Act Summary



This bill, known as the



7(a) Loan Agent Oversight Act



, seeks to amend the Small Business Act to enhance oversight of the 7(a) loan program by requiring specific reporting on the agents who assist borrowers in obtaining these loans. Here are the key provisions of the bill:





Annual Report Requirement





The bill mandates that the Director of the Small Business Administration (SBA) submit an annual report to Congress that includes the following information regarding 7(a) loan agents:







The number of 7(a) agents involved in assisting loan applicants, categorized by different types of agents.



The number of fraudulent loans attributed to the use of services provided by 7(a) agents.



The purchase rate of loans by the SBA where a 7(a) agent was used.



The number and total dollar amount of referral fees paid to these agents, detailing who (the applicant or the lender) paid the fees.



A consolidated analysis of risks posed by individual 7(a) agents that are responsible for a significant portion (at least 1%) of loan volume and number.



An analysis of interest rates on loans facilitated by agents.



A description of communication practices between the SBA and 7(a) agents.







Definitions





To clarify the terms used in the report:







A



7(a) agent



is defined as an individual who provides assistance on behalf of a lender or an applicant for loans under the 7(a) program.



Covered services



include help with completing loan applications (like preparing business plans or financial documents) and providing consulting or referral services regarding 7(a) loans.







Goals of the Bill





The primary aim of the legislation is to improve transparency and accountability in the lending process involving 7(a) loan agents. By requiring this detailed reporting, the legislation intends to reduce fraud, improve the clarity regarding fees, and assess the risks associated with different agents involved in the loan process.





Impact on Loan Process





The implementation of this bill may lead to a more structured oversight of the 7(a) loan program, which could affect how loan agents operate and interact with prospective borrowers and lenders. Enhanced reporting may prompt agents to adhere more closely to ethical practices, knowing that their activities will be scrutinized regularly.





Relevant Companies





None found.



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text.

