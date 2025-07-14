Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1770 - Consumer Safety Technology Act

The House has passed H.R. 1770 - Consumer Safety Technology Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Darren Soto.

The vote was 336-36.

Here is a short summary of a June 12, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1770 - Consumer Safety Technology Act Summary



This bill, known as the Consumer Safety Technology Act, aims to enhance consumer protection through the use of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. It is structured into three main titles, each focusing on different technological innovations in consumer safety.





Title I: Artificial Intelligence and Consumer Product Safety





This title establishes a pilot program within the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to explore how AI can assist in enhancing consumer product safety. Key aspects include:









Program Formation:



The CPSC is required to initiate this program within one year of the bill's enactment.



AI Applications:



AI will be used for various purposes, including:



Tracking injury trends related to consumer products.



Identifying potential hazards in consumer products.



Monitoring online marketplaces for recalled products.



Identifying products that should be denied entry into the U.S. market.



Collaboration:



The CPSC must consult with experts in AI, cybersecurity, retail, manufacturing, and consumer safety organizations while conducting the pilot program.



Reporting Requirements:



The CPSC will report its findings to Congress one year after the pilot program ends, detailing the effectiveness of AI in improving consumer safety.







Title II: Blockchain Technology Innovation





This title focuses on a study to investigate how blockchain technology can serve consumer protection purposes, particularly in preventing fraud and deceptive practices. Key elements include:









Study Execution:



The Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and other agencies, must complete this study within one year of the bill’s enactment.



Study Focus Areas:



The study will examine:



Current and emerging uses of blockchain technology for consumer protection.



Trends regarding commercial use and investment in blockchain for fraud prevention.



Best practices for public-private partnerships in this area.



Potential legal modifications to encourage blockchain use for consumer protection.



Public Engagement:



An opportunity for public comments will be provided during the study, and the results will be reported to Congress within six months of the study's completion.







Title III: Token Taxonomy





This title aims to define regulations surrounding the use of digital tokens, particularly in safeguarding consumers from unfair practices. The main points include:









Importance of Innovation:



The legislation emphasizes the U.S. role in innovation and the increasing relevance of tokens.



FTC's Role:



The FTC is tasked to protect consumers against deceptive acts related to tokens and ensure that its staff is adequately trained to enforce these protections.



Reporting Expectations:



The FTC will report its actions and recommendations on safeguarding consumers in relation to tokens within one year of the bill's enactment.







Relevant Companies









TSLA



(Tesla, Inc.): Potentially affected due to their consumer products and the implementation of AI in the monitoring processes.



AAPL



(Apple Inc.): May be impacted as their products may be subject to consumer safety monitoring and potential AI applications.



AMZN



(Amazon.com, Inc.): Could see a direct impact on how they handle consumer product returns and recalls through enhanced monitoring technologies.





This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

