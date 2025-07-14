Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1709 - Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act

The House has passed H.R. 1709 - Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Greg Landsman.

The vote was 360-10.

Here is a short summary of a June 30, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1709 - Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act Summary



This bill, known as the Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act, aims to improve the understanding of cybersecurity risks associated with mobile service networks. Specifically, it requires the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information to produce a detailed report within one year after the bill's enactment. This report will assess the vulnerabilities in mobile networks and devices, as well as examine how these vulnerabilities can be exploited by adversaries, including unauthorized hackers and foreign entities.





Key Elements of the Bill









Assessment of Vulnerabilities:



The report must evaluate how well mobile service providers have addressed cybersecurity vulnerabilities, particularly those identified by experts and federal agencies, such as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.



Customer Considerations:



The report will discuss how customers—comprising consumers, companies, and government agencies—factor in cybersecurity when choosing mobile services and devices. It will also address the availability of resources for customers to evaluate cybersecurity risks.



Implementation of Best Practices:



There will be an analysis of the degree to which mobile service providers have adopted cybersecurity best practices and assessment frameworks.



Encryption and Authentication:



The report will estimate the use and effectiveness of encryption and authentication technologies in mobile services and devices.



Barriers to Improvement:



It will examine the obstacles faced by mobile service providers in upgrading to more effective security measures and discontinuing the use of outdated technologies with known vulnerabilities.



Surveillance Technologies:



The report will estimate the prevalence and use of surveillance technologies, such as cell site simulators, by adversaries in the U.S.







Consultation Process





To prepare the report, the Assistant Secretary is required to consult various stakeholders, including:







Federal agencies like the Federal Communications Commission



Government departments and agencies concerned with cybersecurity



Academic and industry experts on encryption and cybersecurity



Mobile service providers, including those in rural areas



Manufacturers and developers of mobile communications technology







Scope of the Report





The report will focus specifically on mobile service networks and will not cover the protocols and networks associated with 5G technology. It will only consider vulnerabilities that have been demonstrated to be exploitable in real-world conditions.





Report Format





The bill states that the report must be produced in an unclassified format, although it may include a classified annex. Any information identified as potentially exploitable must be redacted from the report, but a non-redacted version will be provided to the relevant congressional committees.





Definitions





The bill includes specific definitions for terms used, such as:









Adversary:



Refers to any unauthorized intruder or foreign entity that poses a threat to U.S. national security.



Mobile service:



Encompasses commercial mobile services and mobile data services provided within the U.S.







Relevant Companies









T



(AT&T Inc.): As a major mobile service provider, AT&T could be directly impacted by the findings of the report regarding its cybersecurity practices and vulnerabilities.



VZ



(Verizon Communications Inc.): Verizon, another leading mobile service provider, may need to respond to recommendations or regulations resulting from the report's findings on cybersecurity.



S



(Sprint Corporation): Although Sprint has merged with T-Mobile, the company could still have implications based on historical practices related to mobile network cybersecurity.



TMUS



(T-Mobile US Inc.): Similar to AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile's operations could be affected by the bill’s outcomes regarding mobile cybersecurity.





Representative Greg Landsman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Greg Landsman is worth $2.4M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 207th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Landsman has approximately $433.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Landsman has approximately $433.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Greg Landsman Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.5M of trades from Representative Greg Landsman, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 9th, 2025 sale of up to $500K of $KR. The stock has fallen 0.08% since then.

of $KR. The stock has fallen 0.08% since then. A March 27th, 2025 sale of up to $100K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 28.68% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 28.68% since then. A August 21st, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $AMZN. The stock has risen 25.24% since then.

of $AMZN. The stock has risen 25.24% since then. A August 14th, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $ADBE. The stock has fallen 32.34% since then.

of $ADBE. The stock has fallen 32.34% since then. A March 27th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $JPM. The stock has risen 16.08% since then.

You can track Representative Greg Landsman's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Landsman.

