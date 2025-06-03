Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1642 - Connecting Small Businesses with Career and Technical Education Graduates Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 1642 - Connecting Small Businesses with Career and Technical Education Graduates Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Roger Williams.

The vote was 396-5.

You can track corporate lobbying on this bill and relevant congressional stock trades on Quiver Quantitative's H.R. 1642 bill page.

Here is a short summary of a March 24, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1642 - Connecting Small Businesses with Career and Technical Education Graduates Act of 2025 Summary



This bill, known as the "Connecting Small Businesses with Career and Technical Education Graduates Act of 2025," aims to amend the Small Business Act to enhance the connection between small businesses and graduates from career and technical education (CTE) programs. Here is a breakdown of its key provisions:





Definition of Career and Technical Education





The bill introduces a definition for career and technical education, aligning it with the definition provided in the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006. This allows a more standardized understanding of what constitutes CTE, which focuses on equipping individuals with skills for specific careers or technical fields.





Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs)





The bill modifies the role of Small Business Development Centers in several ways:









Hiring Information:



SBDCs will provide educational resources to small businesses about hiring graduates from CTE programs, helping them identify potential employees who possess relevant skills.



SBDCs will provide educational resources to small businesses about hiring graduates from CTE programs, helping them identify potential employees who possess relevant skills.





Relevant CTE Programs:



SBDCs will inform small businesses about CTE programs that can help meet their hiring needs.



SBDCs will inform small businesses about CTE programs that can help meet their hiring needs.





Support for CTE Graduates:



The bill requires SBDCs to assist CTE students and graduates in accessing services and resources that can support their business aspirations.



The bill requires SBDCs to assist CTE students and graduates in accessing services and resources that can support their business aspirations.





Career Opportunities:



The centers will work to connect small businesses with CTE programs, thereby facilitating career opportunities for students and graduates.







Women’s Business Centers





Additionally, the bill includes provisions specific to Women’s Business Centers:









Hiring for Women-Owned Businesses:



These centers will provide education on hiring CTE graduates specifically for business concerns that are owned and controlled by women.



These centers will provide education on hiring CTE graduates specifically for business concerns that are owned and controlled by women.





Access to Resources:



Women's Business Centers will also provide information about how students and graduates from CTE programs can utilize resources offered by these centers to start or expand their businesses.



Women’s Business Centers will also provide information about how students and graduates from CTE programs can utilize resources offered by these centers to start or expand their businesses.





Identifying Career Opportunities:



The centers will connect women-owned businesses with CTE programs to help students and graduates find career pathways.







Overall Goals





The overarching goal of the bill is to create a better synergy between small businesses and educational programs that prepare individuals for the workforce. By adding these provisions to the Small Business Act, the bill seeks to facilitate employment opportunities for graduates of career and technical education while also supporting the workforce needs of small businesses.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. Bill summaries may be unreliable. Consult Congress.gov for full bill text. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

