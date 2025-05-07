Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1503 - Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act of 2025

The House has passed H.R. 1503 - Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act of 2025. This bill was introduced by Representative Christopher H. Smith.

The vote was 406-1.

Here is a short summary of a February 21, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1503 - Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act of 2025 Summary



This bill, titled the



Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act of 2025



, aims to address and combat the issues of forced organ harvesting and human trafficking for the purpose of organ removal. Below are the key components of the bill:





Policy Statement





The bill establishes several key policies, including:







Combatting international trafficking in persons for organ removal.



Promoting voluntary organ donation systems and effective enforcement in international forums.



Upholding the dignity and security of human life as stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



Holding accountable individuals involved in forced organ harvesting, including members of the Chinese Communist Party.







Definitions





The bill defines several terms, including:









Forced Organ Harvesting:



The removal of one or more organs from a person through coercion, abduction, deception, or abuse of power.



The removal of one or more organs from a person through coercion, abduction, deception, or abuse of power.





Trafficking in Persons for Organ Removal:



Any recruitment, transportation, or receipt of a person for organ removal by coercive means.



Any recruitment, transportation, or receipt of a person for organ removal by coercive means.





Organ:



Defined as per the National Organ Transplant Act.







Passport Denial and Revocation





The bill grants the Secretary of State the authority to:







Deny passport issuance to individuals convicted of offenses related to forced organ harvesting.



Revoked passports of individuals who have engaged in or facilitated such acts.







Reporting Requirements





This bill amends the Foreign Assistance Act to require:







Annual assessments of forced organ harvesting and trafficking practices in foreign countries.







Sanctions Provisions





The bill establishes a framework for imposing sanctions against individuals and entities involved in forced organ harvesting, requiring:







The President to create a list of those who facilitate or fund these practices within 180 days of enactment.



The imposition of property blocking sanctions against listed individuals, preventing them from conducting transactions in the U.S.



Inadmissibility for visas and revocation of existing visas for individuals on the sanctions list.







Exceptions to Sanctions





The proposed bill outlines exceptions to the sanctions for:







Goods related to humanitarian assistance, including food and medicine.



Compliance with international obligations and treaties.



Specific waivers from the President for national security reasons.







Implementation and Penalties





The bill permits the President to use existing authorities for the implementation of these sanctions and outlines penalties for violations.





