Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1442 - Youth Poisoning Protection Act

The House has passed H.R. 1442 - Youth Poisoning Protection Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Lori Trahan.

The vote was 378-42.

Here is a short summary of a April 24, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1442 - Youth Poisoning Protection Act Summary



This bill, known as the Youth Poisoning Protection Act, aims to regulate the sale of products containing a high concentration of sodium nitrite. Here are the main points:





Banning Products with High Sodium Nitrite Concentration





1. The bill defines any consumer product that contains a concentration of 10% or more sodium nitrite as a hazardous product, thereby banning its sale to individuals. This aligns with regulations from the Consumer Product Safety Act.





Exemptions in the Legislation





2. Certain products are exempt from this ban, including:







Products sold for commercial or industrial purposes where high concentration sodium nitrite is not typically available for consumer use.



High concentration sodium nitrite that is categorized as a drug, device, cosmetic, or food, including items like poultry, meat products, and eggs, as defined by relevant food and drug regulations.







Definitions and Clarifications





3. The bill clearly defines key terms:









Consumer product:



As defined under the Consumer Product Safety Act.



High concentration of sodium nitrite:



Specifies a concentration that is 10% or more by weight.







Implementation Timeline





4. The provisions of the bill are set to take effect 90 days after it is enacted into law.





Relevant Companies





None found



