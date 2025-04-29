Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1402 - Transparency In Charges for Key Events Ticketing Act

The House has passed H.R. 1402 - Transparency In Charges for Key Events Ticketing Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Gus M. Bilirakis.

The vote was 409-15.

Here is a short summary of a April 24, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1402 - Transparency In Charges for Key Events Ticketing Act Summary



The Transparency In Charges for Key Events Ticketing Act, also known as the TICKET Act, aims to provide consumers with more transparency when purchasing event tickets. Here are the key provisions of the bill:





Price Disclosure Requirements





Under the proposed law, ticket sellers—including ticket issuers, secondary market ticket issuers, and secondary market ticket exchanges—will be required to:







Clearly display the total price of the event ticket in advertisements and when first displayed to consumers.



Provide an itemized breakdown of the base ticket price and any additional fees before completing the purchase.







Ban on Speculative Ticketing





The bill prohibits the sale of event tickets by sellers who do not physically have the tickets in their possession. However, secondary market ticket issuers can offer a service to help individuals obtain tickets, provided that they do not misrepresent this service as a ticket sale and maintain a clear distinction that the purchase does not guarantee a ticket.





Refund and Cancellation Policies





It establishes refund policies for canceled or postponed events:







Consumers must receive a full refund for canceled events.



If an event is postponed for up to six months, they may receive a replacement ticket if the original is no longer valid.



If postponed for more than six months, consumers can choose between a full refund or a replacement ticket.







Furthermore, ticket issuers must disclose their refund policies clearly before the sale is completed and explain how to obtain a refund.





Disclosure of Secondary Market Information





When offering event tickets for resale, sellers must:







Indicate that they are involved in a secondary sale.



Refrain from claiming any affiliation with the event venue, team, or artists unless explicit consent is obtained.



Not use venue names in their domain names without authorization.







Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Involvement





The legislation assigns enforcement responsibilities to the FTC, treating violations as unfair or deceptive acts under existing laws. The Commission is required to report to Congress on the enforcement of these provisions within six months of the bill’s enactment.





Definitions





The bill provides specific definitions for terms such as:









Event



: Live concerts, performances, shows, or sports events that are open to the public.



Event Ticket Fee



: Any additional charge beyond the base ticket price, including service and processing fees.



Secondary Market Ticket Issuer



: Any entity that resells event tickets as a regular part of their business.







Timeline for Implementation





The bill states that many of its provisions will take effect 180 days after its enactment.





Relevant Companies









TKTG



: Companies that specialize in ticket selling and resale may need to adjust their practices to comply with the new transparency and reporting requirements.



LYV



: Live Nation Entertainment, which operates ticket sales and secondary market ticket exchanges, would be significantly impacted by the new disclosure and refund provisions.



TCKT



: StubHub, a leading secondary ticket exchange, would need to adapt its business model to ensure compliance with the speculative ticketing ban.





