Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 1263 - Strengthening the Quad Act

The House has passed H.R. 1263 - Strengthening the Quad Act. This bill was introduced by Representative Gregory W. Meeks.

The vote was 334-51.

Here is a short summary of a February 12, 2025 version of the bill.

H.R. 1263 - Strengthening the Quad Act Summary



This bill, titled the Strengthening the Quad Act, aims to enhance the collaboration and engagement between the United States, Australia, India, and Japan, collectively known as the Quad. The key components of the bill include:





Sense of Congress





The bill expresses the belief that:







The United States should bolster cooperation with Quad partners to address regional challenges and promote a healthy and inclusive Indo-Pacific.



The Quad should expand dialogue with various partners to support peace, economic prosperity, and the rule of law in the region.



The leaders of the Quad have committed to addressing mutual challenges in areas like public health, cybersecurity, and infrastructure investment.



Development projects in the Indo-Pacific should be both competitive and sustainable, supported by various financial institutions.



Ongoing cooperation through regular Quad Leaders' Summits is essential.



The ambitious initiatives established by Quad leaders during their meetings should continue.



The establishment of a Quad Inter-Parliamentary Working Group will deepen engagement between senior officials on various issues.







Strategy Development





Within 180 days of the bill's enactment, the Secretary of State is required to provide a strategy to strengthen engagement and cooperation with the Quad. This strategy must include:







A description of how the U.S. will demonstrate leadership in the Indo-Pacific through partnerships with Australia, India, and Japan.



A summary of past and current Quad initiatives, including economic growth and technological cooperation.



Details on the challenges to existing cooperation and recommendations for Congress to help overcome these barriers.







Establishment of the Quad Inter-Parliamentary Working Group





The Secretary of State is tasked with negotiating the establishment of a Quad Inter-Parliamentary Working Group within 60 days of the bill's enactment. Key points include:







The U.S. Group will consist of up to 24 Members of Congress from both the House and Senate, appointed by congressional leaders.



The group will hold annual meetings with representatives of the other Quad countries and can meet in person or virtually.



Detailed activities and expenditures will be reported to congressional committees each year.







Additional Recommendations





The bill suggests mechanisms for enhancing collaboration, including but not limited to:







Engaging with senior U.S. officials to ensure close coordination with Congress on Quad-related matters.



Implementing measures to streamline U.S. contributions to Quad initiatives and programs.







Relevant Companies









AAPL



- Apple Inc.: Apple has operations and interests across the Indo-Pacific region; enhancing U.S. relations with these countries may affect its supply chain and market expansion strategies.



AAPL - Apple Inc.: Apple has operations and interests across the Indo-Pacific region; enhancing U.S. relations with these countries may affect its supply chain and market expansion strategies.





MSFT



- Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft's technological partnerships and initiatives with countries in the Quad could be further solidified, impacting its business strategies in these markets.



MSFT - Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft's technological partnerships and initiatives with countries in the Quad could be further solidified, impacting its business strategies in these markets.





GOOGL



- Alphabet Inc.: Similar to Microsoft, Google's collaborations on technology services and digital cooperation could be enhanced through improved Quad relations.





