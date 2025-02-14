Congress Trade: Senator Tommy Tuberville Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Senator Tommy Tuberville just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Senator Tommy Tuberville and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $TSCO stock (Tractor Supply Company)

Sale of $CARR stock (Carrier Global Corp)

Sale of $TXN stock (Texas Instruments Incorporated - Common Stock)

Sale of $DEO stock (Diageo Plc ADR)

Sale of $MSFT stock (Microsoft Corp)

Sale of $AAPL stock (Apple Inc)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Senator Tommy Tuberville

