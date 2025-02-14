Congress Trade: Senator Shelley Moore Capito Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Senator Shelley Moore Capito just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Senator Shelley Moore Capito and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $GWW stock (W.W. Grainger)

Sale of $MSFT stock (Microsoft Corp)

Sale of $PSX stock (Phillips 66)

Sale of $BLK stock (Blackrock Inc)

Sale of $JPM stock (JP Morgan Chase & Company)

Sale of $CB stock (Chubb Ltd)

Sale of $ITW stock (Illinois Tool Works Inc)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Senator Shelley Moore Capito

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.