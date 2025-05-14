Congress Trade: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $HON stock (Honeywell International Inc)

Sale of $SBUX stock (Starbucks Corp)

Sale of $NVDA stock (Nvidia Corp)

Sale of $AAPL stock (Apple Inc)

Sale of $EL stock (Estee Lauder Companies)

