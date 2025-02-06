News & Insights

Congress Trade: Senator Marco Rubio Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

February 06, 2025 — 09:30 pm EST

Written by Quiver TradeTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Senator Marco Rubio just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Senator Marco Rubio and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

  • Sale of $CSCO stock (Cisco Systems Inc)
  • Sale of $KO stock (Coca-Cola Company)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Senator Marco Rubio


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

