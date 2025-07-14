Congress Trade: Senator Lindsey Graham Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Senator Lindsey Graham just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Senator Lindsey Graham and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $XONE stock (Boxx One Year Target Duration ETF)

Purchase of $BSCV stock (Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF)

