Congress Trade: Senator David McCormick Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

February 10, 2025 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Quiver TradeTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Senator David McCormick just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Senator David McCormick and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

  • Sale of $RUM stock (Rumble Inc)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Senator David McCormick


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

