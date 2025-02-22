Congress Trade: Senator Ashley Moody Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Senator Ashley Moody just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Senator Ashley Moody and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $OKTA stock (Okta Inc Cl A)

Purchase of $MU stock (Micron Technology)

Purchase of $AMAT stock (Applied Materials)

Purchase of $HWM stock (Howmet Aerospace Inc)



