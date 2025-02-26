News & Insights

Stocks
MSFT

Congress Trade: Representative William R. Keating Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

February 26, 2025 — 09:02 am EST

Written by Quiver TradeTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Representative William R. Keating just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative William R. Keating and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

  • Purchase of $MSFT stock (MICROSOFT CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $CSGP stock (COSTAR GROUP, INC. - COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $KLAC stock (KLA CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)
  • Sale of $LRCX stock (LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $ACN stock (ACCENTURE PLC CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES)
  • Purchase of $ARMK stock (ARAMARK COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $PEP stock (PEPSICO, INC.)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative William R. Keating


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
CSGP
KLAC
LRCX
ACN
ARMK
PEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.