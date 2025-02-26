Congress Trade: Representative William R. Keating Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative William R. Keating just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative William R. Keating and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $MSFT stock (MICROSOFT CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $CSGP stock (COSTAR GROUP, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $KLAC stock (KLA CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $LRCX stock (LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $ACN stock (ACCENTURE PLC CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES)

Purchase of $ARMK stock (ARAMARK COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $PEP stock (PEPSICO, INC.)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative William R. Keating

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.