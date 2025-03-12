Congress Trade: Representative Tim Moore Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Tim Moore just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Tim Moore and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $F stock (FORD MOTOR COMPANY COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $GD stock (GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $HOG stock (HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $ROK stock (ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $SMCYY stock (SIMCORP A/S UN/ADR)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Tim Moore

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.