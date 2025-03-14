Congress Trade: Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $AMZN stock (AMAZON.COM, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $MAGN stock (MAGNERA CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $SYK stock (STRYKER CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $PRNDY stock (PERNOD RICARD S A SP/ADR)

Purchase of $MDLZ stock (MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

