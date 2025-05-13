Stocks
Congress Trade: Representative Terri A. Sewell Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

May 13, 2025 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Quiver TradeTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Representative Terri A. Sewell just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Terri A. Sewell and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

  • Purchase of $NVDA stock (NVIDIA CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $AAPL stock (APPLE INC. - COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Terri A. Sewell


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

