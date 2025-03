Congress Trade: Representative Susie Lee Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Susie Lee just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Susie Lee and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $FLL stock (FULL HOUSE RESORTS, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Susie Lee

