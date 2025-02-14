Congress Trade: Representative Robert Bresnahan Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Robert Bresnahan just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Robert Bresnahan and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $AAON stock (AAON, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $WMS stock (ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $AMD stock (ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.)

Purchase of $BABA stock (ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES EACH REPRESENTING EIGHT ORDINARY SHARE)

Sale of $GOOG stock (ALPHABET INC. - CLASS C CAPITAL STOCK)

Purchase of $TEAM stock (ATLASSIAN CORPORATION - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $BRK.B options (BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. NEW COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Robert Bresnahan

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.