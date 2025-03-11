Congress Trade: Representative Mikie Sherrill Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Mikie Sherrill just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Mikie Sherrill and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $UBS stock (UBS GROUP AG REGISTERED ORDINARY SHARES)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Mikie Sherrill

