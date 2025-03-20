Congress Trade: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $CAT stock (CATERPILLAR, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $NVDA stock (NVIDIA CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $ABBV stock (ABBVIE INC. COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $AAPL stock (APPLE INC. - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $BX stock (BLACKSTONE INC. COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $CAH stock (CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $AMAT stock (APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

