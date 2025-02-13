Congress Trade: Representative Julie Johnson Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Julie Johnson just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Julie Johnson and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $BA stock (BOEING COMPANY)

Purchase of $BMY stock (BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $CB stock (CHUBB LIMITED COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $MRNA stock (MODERNA, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $PEP stock (PEPSICO, INC.)

Sale of $QRVO stock (QORVO, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $SBAC stock (SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

