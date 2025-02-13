News & Insights

Congress Trade: Representative Julie Johnson Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

February 13, 2025 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Quiver TradeTracker for Quiver Quantitative

Representative Julie Johnson just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Julie Johnson and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

  • Purchase of $BA stock (BOEING COMPANY)
  • Purchase of $BMY stock (BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY COMMON STOCK)
  • Sale of $CB stock (CHUBB LIMITED COMMON STOCK)
  • Sale of $MRNA stock (MODERNA, INC. - COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $PEP stock (PEPSICO, INC.)
  • Sale of $QRVO stock (QORVO, INC. - COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $SBAC stock (SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Julie Johnson


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.



