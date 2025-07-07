Congress Trade: Representative John W. Rose Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative John W. Rose just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative John W. Rose and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $GOOGL stock (ALPHABET INC. - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $GOOG stock (ALPHABET INC. - CLASS C CAPITAL STOCK)

Sale of $MSFT stock (MICROSOFT CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative John W. Rose

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.