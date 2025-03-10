Congress Trade: Representative Jefferson Shreve Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Jefferson Shreve just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Jefferson Shreve and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $BC stock (BRUNSWICK CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $DVN stock (DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $EPAM stock (EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $LOW stock (LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $NVT stock (NVENT ELECTRIC PLC ORDINARY SHARES)

Purchase of $PLD stock (PROLOGIS, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $RGLD stock (ROYAL GOLD, INC. - COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Jefferson Shreve

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.