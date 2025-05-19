Congress Trade: Representative Dan Newhouse Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Dan Newhouse just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Dan Newhouse and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Sale of $HSY stock (THE HERSHEY COMPANY COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $TFC stock (TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $UNH stock (UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $RTX stock (RTX CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $SBUX stock (STARBUCKS CORPORATION - COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $CRM stock (SALESFORCE, INC. COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $TMO stock (THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Dan Newhouse

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.