Congress Trade: Representative Carol D. Miller Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

April 14, 2025 — 10:03 am EDT

Representative Carol D. Miller just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Carol D. Miller and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

  • Purchase of $HSY stock (THE HERSHEY COMPANY COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $GILD stock (GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. - COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $PEP stock (PEPSICO, INC. - COMMON STOCK)
  • Sale of $UPS stock (UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $AFL stock (AFLAC INCORPORATED COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $LMT stock (LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)
  • Sale of $TGT stock (TARGET CORPORATION COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Carol D. Miller


