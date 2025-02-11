Congress Trade: Representative Byron Donalds Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Byron Donalds just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Byron Donalds and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $FCNCA stock (FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $RLI stock (RLI CORP. COMMON STOCK)

Purchase of $GDDY stock (GODADDY INC. CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $MRK stock (MERCK & COMPANY, INC. COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Byron Donalds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.