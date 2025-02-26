Congress Trade: Representative Brad Knott Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

Representative Brad Knott just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative Brad Knott and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

Purchase of $CMPO stock (COMPOSECURE, INC. - CLASS A COMMON STOCK)

Sale of $ORMP stock (ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC. - COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative Brad Knott

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.