Congress Trade: Representative April McClain Delaney Just Disclosed New Stock Trades

March 21, 2025 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Quiver TradeTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Representative April McClain Delaney just filed new stock trades, which we received from a STOCK Act disclosure. You can see the full list of trades on Quiver Quantitative's congress trading dashboard, and track the portfolios of Representative April McClain Delaney and other politicians.

The trades in the new disclosure included a:

  • Purchase of $LH stock (LABCORP HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $PAYX stock (PAYCHEX, INC. - COMMON STOCK)
  • Sale of $LYV stock (LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. COMMON STOCK)
  • Sale of $TPX stock (TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC. COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $TSCO stock (TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY - COMMON STOCK)
  • Purchase of $CPAY stock (CORPAY, INC. COMMON STOCK)
  • Sale of $BRO stock (BROWN & BROWN, INC. COMMON STOCK)

To see all the trades, and to see details on the trade sizes and dates, see Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Representative April McClain Delaney


