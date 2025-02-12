Congress Trade: Multiple Politicians Buy Palantir Stock

Multiple politicians just disclosed purchases of Palantir stock for the first time this morning. This is the first time we have ever seen a member of Congress buy stock in the defense intelligence company.

Both members have already made a significant profit from their purchases.

Palantir Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24. The stock is up 54% since then.

on 01/24. The stock is up 54% since then. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21. The stock is up 42% since then.

Palantir Government Contracts

We have seen $505,220,370 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Palantir Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,070 institutional investors add shares of Palantir stock to their portfolio, and 619 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Palantir Insider Trading Activity

Palantir insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 174 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 174 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

