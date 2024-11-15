Congress questioned Amazon over TikTok partnership, Bloomberg reports

The U.S. House Select Committee on China summoned Amazon staffers in September to discuss concerns about Amazon’s shopping partnership with TikTok, Bloomberg’s Alexandra S. Levine reports. The Committee was concerned that a leading American company central to the economy had partnered with a Chinese-owned company on the verge of being banned over national security concerns, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. “The Select Committee conveyed to Amazon that it is dangerous and unwise for Amazon to partner with TikTok given the grave national security threat the app poses,” a spokesperson for the Select Committee on China told Bloomberg. An Amazon spokesperson said via email, “Like many other US companies, we maintain open lines of communication with officials across all levels of government to discuss issues that are of interest to policymakers, our employees, and our customers.”

