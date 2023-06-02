Congress Passes Debt-Ceiling Package In Nick Of Time, Averting National Default

In a dramatic late-night session, the Senate passed a bill on June 1 to prevent the government from crashing through its debt ceiling, an event that would have sent the government into default and wreaked havoc on the economy.

The compromise legislation defers a decision on the debt ceiling for at least two years. The bill passed the Senate in a 63-36 vote just days before a projected debt-ceiling deadline of June 5. The House had passed the debt-limit package on Wednesday, by a 314-117 margin.

The bill now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.

What’s in the Legislation?

The bill will suspend the government’s borrowing limit through January 1, 2025, while capping certain types of government spending.

The legislation caps military spending increases at 3% for fiscal year 2024. It also changes food aid rules for low-income working adults without dependents, raising the age of eligibility from 49 years old to 54.

In addition, it formally ends the three-year freeze on student loan payments due to Covid-19. Borrowers must resume payments by August 29, 2023.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill will reduce government deficits by about $1.5 trillion over a decade.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.