Congress Park Capital Loads Up On QQQM With 10,000 Shares Purchased

Key Points

Added 10,764 shares, estimated at ~$2.54 million based on the average price for the period

Trade represents 0.8% of 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 32,844 shares, valued at $8.12 million

QQQM now accounts for 2.5% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

On October 7, 2025, Congress Park Capital LLC disclosed buying 10,764 shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), an estimated $2.54 million trade for the quarter.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 7, 2025, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) by 10,764 shares during Q3 2025. The estimated transaction value, based on the period’s average price, was $2.54 million. The fund reported holding 32,844 shares, worth $8.12 million.

What else to know

This was a buy; QQQM now represents 2.5% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:JFR: $22.57 million (7.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $19.64 million (6.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $16.03 million (5.0% of AUM)

NYSE:NEA: $13.07 million (4.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $13.05 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of October 7, 2025, shares were priced at $248.85, up 25.4% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 8.0 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Fund AUM $64.34 billion Price (as of October 7, 2025) $248.85 Distribution yield 0.5% 1-year total return 25.4%

Company snapshot

Investment strategy: Seeks to track the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index by investing at least 90% of assets in the underlying securities, providing exposure to 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Underlying holdings: The portfolio consists of securities from 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and has a non-diversified structure.

Expense ratio and structure: The fund operates as a passively managed ETF that tracks an index.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) offers investors targeted access to the Nasdaq-100 Index, representing some of the largest and most innovative nonfinancial companies traded on the Nasdaq exchange. The fund's scale, with a market capitalization of $6.92 billion as of October 8, 2025, provides exposure to some of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. By mirroring the index methodology and maintaining a transparent, rules-based approach, QQQM offers exposure to 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Its disciplined strategy and non-diversified holdings reinforce its role as an index-tracking equity allocation.

Foolish take

Congress Park Capital increased its holdings in Invesco’s popular NASDAQ 100 ETF, which holds the 100 biggest nonfinancial companies in the NASDAQ, to nearly 33,000 shares worth over $8 million as of Q3 2025. This purchase of what amounts to an additional approximately 50% of the institution’s original holdings shows a great deal of conviction in the stock, and for good reason. It’s up 25% in the last year, and up over 107% over the last five years.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ has seen a lot of growth from companies across the spectrum, and much of its weight is currently coming from various AI plays. This includes chipmakers, software companies, and even AI startups that are looking for new ways to leverage the technology. In addition, public companies acting as Bitcoin holding companies are often members of the NASDAQ, and with the rapid increase in Bitcoin value, that’s certainly not hurt QQQM at all.

Investors seeking exposure to the NASDAQ who are looking to minimize downside risk may find what they’re looking for in QQQM, and Congress Park Capital has certainly indicated an interest in furthering its investment in the stock with this purchase.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-Traded Fund; a fund that trades on stock exchanges and holds a basket of securities.

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment divided by its current price, expressed as a percentage.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Index-tracking: An investment strategy aiming to replicate the performance of a specific market index.

Non-diversified structure: A fund that invests in a limited number of securities, increasing exposure to individual holdings.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges to cover operating expenses.

Passively managed: A fund management style that seeks to mirror an index rather than actively select securities.

Underlying securities: The individual stocks or assets that make up an ETF or fund's portfolio.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a benchmark or comparable investment over a specified period.

Rules-based approach: An investment strategy that follows predetermined, systematic criteria for selecting and weighting securities.

Kristi Waterworth has positions in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.