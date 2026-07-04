Congress Is Moving Forward With the Clarity Act. That Makes Ethereum the Best Crypto to Buy This Summer

Key Points

The next key piece of legislation on the Trump administration's pro-crypto agenda is the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.

Given that the new legislation is specifically geared to decentralized finance (DeFi), Ethereum will likely be the biggest beneficiary.

Odds of the legislation getting passed this year have dropped to 50%, so investors may need to wait until 2027 to see the full impact.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

There's still one important piece of crypto legislation that the Trump administration has yet to sign into law: the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. If it passes later this year, as expected, it could be a real game changer for the crypto market.

While the passage of the Clarity Act will likely lift the fortunes of all cryptocurrencies, there's one that should receive the biggest lift: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Ethereum's role in decentralized finance

Even amid stiffer competition, Ethereum remains a decentralized finance (DeFi) powerhouse. Based on the key metric known as Total Value Locked (TVL), Ethereum's share of the entire DeFi market is still more than 50%. No other cryptocurrency even comes close.

In practical terms, this means Ethereum is still the market leader in DeFi. It is the one crypto that Wall Street firms trust the most, making it the go-to blockchain for every important new DeFi initiative, from stablecoins to real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. As the lines continue to blur between the worlds of traditional finance and blockchain, Ethereum is shaping up to be the biggest beneficiary.

And that's exactly why the Clarity Act matters so much for Ethereum. It will clarify the rules of the road for banks, corporations, and financial institutions, making it much easier for them to embrace new blockchain- and crypto-based solutions. The net effect should be massive growth in the Ethereum blockchain ecosystem.

But will the Clarity Act pass?

There's just one problem, however. Passage of the Clarity Act is anything but a slam dunk. In fact, Galaxy Research lowered the chances of its passage to just 50% this year. That's based on the fact that there simply might not be time on the legislative calendar to get a final vote in the Senate this year, especially with midterm elections coming up soon.

That means Ethereum might not see a rebound until 2027 at the earliest. But if you're willing to wait, the payoff could be enormous.

Just think back to last summer. As soon as the new Genius Act for stablecoins passed the Senate in June, the price of Ethereum began to skyrocket. By the end of the summer, Ethereum was trading at a new all-time high of $4,954.

There's no guarantee that Ethereum will see a similar boost this year, of course. But in terms of scope and scale, the Clarity Act is more far-reaching and expansive than the Genius Act. As a result, Ethereum could end up being the one crypto you need to own this summer.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 4, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.