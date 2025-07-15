A Congress Member Sold Up To $590K In Apple Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

Records from July 14, 2025 indicate that Representative Scott Franklin of Florida made a sale of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), valued between $156,016 and $590,000, with the transaction dated June 16, 2025 and filed in July.

As of now, Apple shares are trading up 0.63% at $209.94.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Scott Franklin completed 224 stock transactions totaling more than $6.21 million. Baldwin Insurance and BRP Group stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Berkshire Hathaway Inc. New Common Stock (NYSE:BRK): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Home Depot (NYSE:HD): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Scott Franklin's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-16 Apple AAPL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-06-16 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. New Common Stock BRK.B STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-06-16 Cisco Systems CSCO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-16 Home Depot HD STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-06-16

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.