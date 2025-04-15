A Congress Member Sold Up To $225K In Accenture Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

An official report on April 14, 2025 reveals Representative Julie Johnson's recent sale of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock, valued between $15,015 and $225,000. The transaction took place on April 14, 2025, as per the April filing.

At this time, Accenture shares are trading up 0.39% at $290.92.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Julie Johnson conducted 119 trades, totaling more than $133 thousand. The largest of these were in Tesla and ALLETE stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Accenture (NYSE:ACN): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Cigna Group (NYSE:CI): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Julie Johnson's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Capital One Finl COF STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-21 Accenture ACN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-19 Cigna Group CI STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-19 Accenture ACN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-03-14 3M MMM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-12

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

