A Congress Member Sold Up To $1.40M In Liberty Broadband Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

A May filing shows that Senator John W Hickenlooper reported a sale in Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK), valued between $665,005 and $1,400,000. The transaction date is listed as May 9, 2025, with the report published on May 27, 2025.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, John W Hickenlooper executed 62 trades totaling over $4.82 million. The largest of these trades were in Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Formu and Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Siriu stock. Some of the key transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK): $250,001 - $500,000 Sale

$250,001 - $500,000 Sale Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK): $250,001 - $500,000 Purchase

$250,001 - $500,000 Purchase Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK): $250,001 - $500,000 Sale

Here is a list of John W Hickenlooper's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 S 2025-05-09 Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 P 2025-05-09 Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 S 2025-05-09 Liberty Broadband LBRDK STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 P 2025-05-09 Liberty Media FWONK STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-05-09

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

