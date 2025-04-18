A Congress Member Sold Up To $120K In AbbVie Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

A report on April 17, 2025 shows that Representative Dwight Evans from Pennsylvania sale stock in AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), valued between $8,008 and $120,000. According to the April filing, the transaction occurred on April 17, 2025.

At the time of writing, AbbVie shares are trading up 1.47% at $174.2.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Dwight Evans conducted 33 trades, totaling more than $47 thousand. The largest of these were in Amazon.com and Raytheon Technologies stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Dwight Evans's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date AbbVie ABBV STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-03 Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-03 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-03 American Tower AMT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-03 Intel INTC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-03

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

