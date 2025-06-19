A Congress Member Bought Up To $60K In Alphabet Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

A June filing shows that Senator Jerry Moran reported a purchase in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), valued between $4,004 and $60,000. The transaction date is listed as May 8, 2025, with the report published on June 18, 2025.

At present, Alphabet shares are trading down 1.48% at $174.6.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Jerry Moran conducted 54 trades, totaling more than $82 thousand. The largest of these were in Halliburton and Berkshire Hathaway Cl B stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Jerry Moran's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-08 Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-08 Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-08 Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-08

To keep an eye on Jerry Moran's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GOOG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 WestPark Capital Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.