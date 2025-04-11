A Congress Member Bought Up To $30K In Meta Platforms Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

On April 10, 2025, it was reported that Senator Shelley M Capito executed a purchase of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock, valued between $2,002 and $30,000. The transaction, recorded in the April filing, was made on April 10, 2025.

At the time of writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading down 1.39% at $538.71.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Shelley M Capito made 119 stock trades totaling more than $203 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Intel and Duke Energy. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Shelley M Capito's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-26 Constellation Energy CEG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-26 Meta Platforms Inc STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-02-25 Comcast CMCSA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-02-24 Accenture ACN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-02-24

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

