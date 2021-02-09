Congress Considering $50 Billion Transportation Bailout

Congressional leaders are seeking to provide more than $50 billion in additional aid to the transportation sector, with airlines, transit systems, and aerospace manufacturers among the proposed beneficiaries targeted for assistance.

The Democrats' plan, which was first reported by Reuters, calls for $14 billion in additional payroll assistance for the airlines, $8 billion to U.S. airports, and $3 billion for airplane makers. The proposal also includes $30 billion to local transit agencies, $1.5 billion to Amtrak, and funding for other ancillary businesses.

Image source: Getty Images.

The proposal is part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package currently being considered.

Airlines have been hit hard by the pandemic, which has sapped travel demand, and with airlines struggling to break even, demand for new jets has also plummeted. The airlines expect it to take years for travel demand to return to pre-pandemic levels, causing Boeing (NYSE: BA) to slash its forecast for deliveries over the next decade.

The airlines have already received about $40 billion in payroll support, which has allowed the industry to avoid layoffs despite revenue falling more than 60% year over year. But the current round of stimulus expires on March 31, and airlines are likely to look to furloughs or layoffs at that time.

The support for manufacturers is new. Boeing is cutting more than 25,000 jobs due to falling demand, and its suppliers have made massive cuts as well.

The proposed assistance, according to Reuters, would provide a 50% government subsidy to cover pay, benefits, and training for employees who have been furloughed or who are at risk of furlough.

10 stocks we like better than Boeing

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Boeing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.